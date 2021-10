KHONSA, 25 Oct: Borduria Youth Association and United Kothin advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2nd Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament on Monday.

While Borduria eased into the quarterfinals with a 6-3 win over Lamsa FC, United Kothin registered a hard-fought 1-0 win against Dadam Jr Football Club at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district.