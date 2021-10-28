More publicity needed to make people aware of welfare schemes: Minister

TAWANG, 27 Oct: Union MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla on Wednesday stated that people are not aware of the various welfare schemes of his ministry and there is need for creating more publicity about such schemes.

He said this while discussing various welfare schemes for minority communities with Buddhist monks and nuns and representatives of student unions and NGOs here.

Stating that “people can avail benefits of schemes like Sikho Kamao, financial aid for construction of community-based halls, hospital, learning centres, hostels, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, etc,” the minister requested the district administration to conduct awareness on such schemes at the village level.

“Many states are also not aware of these schemes. NGOs registered in ‘Darpan’ portal can directly contact minority affairs ministry and start training centres for both men and women. There is lack of awareness, and probably this is first time in the state we are conducting such an awareness meeting. I have come here to make my ministry more close to you all and shall continue to work for you,” the minister said.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok requested for “flexibility in state share in central schemes” and sought establishing a model residential school in the district, besides a “branch coaching centre for proper training and guidance of young graduates of the district under the ministry of minority affairs.”

Highlighting the problems faced by the farmers in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the DC said, “We should not let people living in border areas to migrate and work towards finding out solutions to provide them with employment opportunities by encouraging skill development schemes and village tourism.” (DIPRO)