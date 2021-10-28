Union min assures of assistance to Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 27 Oct: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that his ministry would provide necessary assistance to Arunachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with MLA-cum-advisor to environment & forest minister, Kumsi Sidisow here on Wednesday, Choubey advised him to send “project proposals of integrated landscape ecotourism, Nagar Van and school nursery schemes for proper examination and consideration of the union ministry.”

Choubey said that his ministry is evolving a system for releasing funds under the CAMPA on time for implementation of projects without delay.

Earlier, Sidisow, who was accompanied by Arunachal Bhavan Deputy Resident Commissioner Sangeet Dubey, appealed to Choubey and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Director General (Forest) Subhash Chandra to extend all-out support to the forest department of Arunachal Pradesh and enhance the infrastructural support to the state.

Sidisow also raised the issue of releasing CAMPA funds in advance for completion of projects on time. He further requested releasing “the pending funds under compensatory afforestation, wildlife protection management, unpaid wages, integrated landscape ecotourism development of Bhalukpong and Tippi region, Nagar Van, school nursery schemes, upgrading of the SFRI in Tippi in West Kameng district,” etc.