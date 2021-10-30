Bui inspects TAH construction sites

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 29 Oct: Local MLA Rode Bui on Friday inspected the construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) from Subansiri bridge to Tai and asked the contractors and the engineers to never compromise on the quality of work.

Stating that he was satisfied with the quality of work on Packages 6 and 7 that touch the Dumporijo stretch, Bui asked the engineers to monitor the work regularly.

During the visit, the MLA was accompanied by circle officers, the PRO of the construction company and the engineers.