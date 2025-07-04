APSCPCR conducts Aadhaar registration camps for CwSNs

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: In a step towards reaching out to children with special needs (CwSN) who had been assessed during the Autism Month celebration at the state banquet hall here on 28 and 29 April this year, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) organised a three-day Aadhaar enrolment camp at various locations.

Organised in collaboration with the Papum Pare Economics and Statistics Department, the camps were held from 1-3 July at the Sacred Heart Convent & Day Care Centre, Itanagar, Toko Rehabilitation Centre, Naharlagun, and the APSCPCR office in Papu Nallah with the aim of covering all the CwSNs registered in various special schools and therapy centres in the Itanagar Capital Region and nearby places.

During the Autism Month Celebration, 182 CwSNs registered, out of whom 112 CwSNs were issued person with disability certificates and 14 CwSNs received UDID cards. The remaining CwSNS were registered during the three-day camps, enabling them to get UDID cards issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

“Recognizing the unique needs of CwSNs and the challenges they often face at regular Aadhaar enrollment centres, this Aadhaar enrollment camp was organized to facilitate CwSNs who were unable to complete the Aadhaar enrollment process at the regular centres due to sensory sensitivities, communication difficulties, and lack of environment suited to their need,” the APSCPCR stated in a release.

“The camp also aimed at ensuring that every child,regardless of physical or cognitive ability, was granted access to identification and the various entitlements, schemes, benefits, and services linked to Aadhaar,” it said, adding that 25 CwSNs benefitted from the camps.