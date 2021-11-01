Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th straight day

NEW DELHI, 31 Oct: Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fourth straight day by 35 paise per litre each, pushing pump rates to new record high across the country with states with high incidence of local taxes, such as Madhya Pradesh, having the costliest fuel.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest ever level of Rs 109.34 a litre and Rs 115.15 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel now costs Rs 98.07 a litre in Delhi and Rs 106.23 in Mumbai.

This is the fourth consecutive day of the price hike. There was no change in rates between 25 and 27 October, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states. Diesel rates crossed that level in places ranging from Jalandhar in Punjab to Gangtok in Sikkim.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation. (PTI)