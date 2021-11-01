Chief engineer Lego retires from service

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: One of the illustrious technocrats of the state and PWD chief engineer (survey, investigation, design & planning), Atop Lego retired from service on Friday by availing the voluntary retirement scheme.

Lego graduated with first class in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, Karad, under Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in 1984 and joined the state public works department as assistant engineer the same year.

While in service, he did his post-graduation in structural engineering from IIT Guwahati (Assam) in 2004, and obtained his PhD from the same institute in 2017. During his service life, he made a lot of effort to create awareness in the state regarding construction of earthquake resistant structures and use of state-of-the-art building techniques in the construction of roads, buildings, and bridges.

Lego was also a member of the Load & Stress Committee (B-2) which drafted the IRC Code, IRC: 6-2010, which deals with loads and stresses acting on bridge structures. He is credited with designing many important bridges and building projects in the state. The suspension bridge across the Subansiri river at Siyum, the suspension bridge across the Siang river at Komsing, the steel arch bridge over the Tawang Chu river (Murga bridge), the steel arch bridge over the Kurung river on the Sangram-Parsi Parlo road, the steel arch bridge over the Poma river at Jullang, etc, are some of the notable bridges designed by him.

With his in-depth technical knowledge and planning skills, he has contributed immensely towards the department and the state as a whole, for which he was honoured with the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2019.