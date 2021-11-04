RGU signs MoU with NIPER Guwahati

RONO HILLS, 3 Nov: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Guwahati (Assam)-based National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) for academic and collaborative researches in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam and NIPER Guwahati Registrar (in-charge) Dr Radha Krishnanand P, in the presence of RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and NIPER Guwahati Director Dr USN Murty, physically and virtually.

Established in 2008, NIPER Guwahati is the first national pharmaceutical education, research and development centre in Northeast India.

Both parties have agreed to work jointly on identified areas of mutual interest, in accordance with the prevailing regulations and norms of either or both the parties and the government of India, as may be applicable.

Prof Kushwaha termed the inking of the MoU “a welcome step towards achieving academic heights on mutually benefitting parameters for both the parties.”

He said that the research projects under the MoU “will instil positive vibes in the socioeconomic and cultural development of the state and the region as RGU is also in the pipeline of starting the department of pharmaceuticals soon.”

He emphasized the importance of undertaking extension, outreach, documentation and sensitization programmes on various pharma-related studies, and expressed optimism that this joint venture will yield the desired results.

Dr Rikam lauded the initiative and said that both RGU and NIPER Guwahati will jointly identify specific fields to conduct collaborative research programmes of mutual interest.

“Training programmes for students will be explored and organized as per the institute guidelines, besides faculty exchange programmes, which will be beneficial for both the parties,” Dr Rikam said.

Dr Murty, who joined the ceremony virtually, said that the basic purpose of the MoU “is to yield optimum benefit while maintaining institutional accountability, professionalism and social responsibility in right perspective, keeping in view the huge scope of pharma-based research and training.”

He emphasized on “exchanges and support of samples, materials and logistics in a mutually beneficial manner for both the parties, besides sharing of instrumentation facility.”

Dr Krishnanand P said that “any applications for joint patents will be filed in the name of both the institutions.” He said that the two parties agreed to ensure appropriate protection of intellectual property rights generated from such cooperation, consistent with their respective laws, rules and regulations.

RGU Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr David Pertin while presenting the MoU said that the joint venture “will be academically very viable, especially in terms of creating ample opportunities for the students, scholars and faculty members.”

He informed that the MoU will remain effective for the next five years. “Any product generated under the programme will be licensed to any industry by parties jointly under a separate agreement after mutual consultation between parties,” Dr Pertin said.

RGU’s Life Sciences & Agricultural Sciences Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang advocated “playing the role of a facilitator in implementing the programmes and activities envisaged in the MoU.”

Among others, RGU’s Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji and Finance Officer (in-charge) Kurian Thomas witnessed the signing of the MoU.