Candlelight march to be held over torching of gonpa

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: Tuting (Upper Siang)-based Chime Yangsang Pemakod Welfare Society (CYPWS) has said it will organize a candlelight march in the state capital on 8 November to register its protest against the recent torching of a gonpa in Riwotala in Upper Siang district.

In a press release, the society claimed that the gonpa was burnt down by a group of people from Simong village in the same district.

Strongly condemning “such inhuman and uncivilized act,” CYPWS president Michung Khamba said that the torching of the gonpa “has immensely hurt the religious sentiment of the Pemakod people.”

He said that, although an FIR had been lodged on 28 October and the Yingkiong police registered the case on 29 October, not a single culprit has been booked or arrested till now.

The candlelight march is being organized to appeal to the Upper Siang district administration and police and the state government to ensure early arrest of the arsonists, he said, and appealed to likeminded people to join the peaceful procession.

The CYPWS meanwhile advised devotees not to visit Riwotala “till the situation is normalized.”