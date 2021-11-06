Union announces K/Daadi dist bandh on 16 Nov

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) on Friday announced a 12-hour Kra Daadi district bandh on 16 November as its first-phase movement in support of its five-point charter of demand.

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here, AKDDSU president Pakyum Talop highlighted the union’s demands, including posting of sufficient number of teachers at the government higher secondary school in Palin.

“Despite there being shortage of subject teachers, the government transferred eight teachers at one go from the government higher secondary school Palin in August this year, and not a single teacher has been posted till date to replace them, which is hampering the studies of the students,” he said.

Expressing unhappiness over the policies of the state government and the education department, Talop demanded that the state government immediately post teachers at the school. He also demanded “approval of guest teacher as proposed by the Kra Daadi DDSE.”

“As per report, three teachers were posted by the government for said school in the same month, but till today they have not joined their duty. We also tried to contact them, but they are not ready to join, so the AKDDSU decided to file an FIR against all those teachers, who are playing with the lives of the students,” Talop added.

Informing about the union’s support to the proposal to shift Kra Daadi’s headquarters from Jamin to Palin, he said that the government should grant “one-time funding of all infrastructure developments of district headquarters Palin after changing of place and future course of action on infrastructures lying at Jamin, where crores of fund have been invested by the state government.”

However, the government has not responded to the request as yet, he said, and demanded immediate action in the matter, saying that “we do not want to go further seven years in backwards, whereas we already spent seven years without a proper headquarters.”

Demanding “immediate disposal of the remaining 18 posts of MTS for Kra Daadi district which are lying under the APSSB,” Talop said that, if the APSSB fails to conduct interviews for the posts, it should revert them to the district administration immediately.

Immediate establishment of a fire station in the district and establishment of a multipurpose educational counselling centre with lodging facility in the district are the union’s other demands.

“The movement will be continued till our demands are met, and this will be the first phase of bandh call,” Talop said.