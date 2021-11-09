Ering inaugurates smart classroom, library at Mikong UPS

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Monday inaugurated a smart classroom and a library at the government upper primary school (UPS) in Mikong in East Siang district.

The public and well-wishers of the area contributed for the development of the digital classroom and the library at a cost of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Ering urged parents to “stay involved in their children’s education and keep close coordination with the school teachers.” He further said that many alumni of the school have become gazetted officers who are serving in various departments in the state.

The MLA said that he sponsors meritorious students of his area every year “for advanced coaching to appear in the competitive examinations with a hope that at least a candidate from my area qualifies in the IAS examination in the future.”

DC Dr Kinny Singh emphasized on the role of teachers and parents in improving the education scenario.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the school management committee, the DC assured to provide a digital photocopier machine for the school and fund for construction of two additional classrooms.

DIET Principal Biren Dutta advocated using information and communication technologies in the teaching-learning process in schools. He assured the teachers that training would be imparted to them “on the use of ITC.”

East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing advised the students to obey their teachers and show respect to their elders.

Bilat ZPM Olik Tapok-Taloh, the CRCCs, the local GBs, PRI members and public leaders were present on the occasion.