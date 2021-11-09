DIPR conducts AKAM prog at Kaho village

KAHO, 8 Nov: The department of information & public relations (DIPR), in collaboration with the Anjaw district administration on Monday conducted an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) programme at Kaho, the first village of India, to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence.

Addressing the gathering, DIPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai threw light on the significance of the AKAM and told the villagers that “both the Centre and the state government are paying much attention to people living in the border areas and steps are being initiated to improve the infrastructure of road connectivity in the remote areas to mitigate the problems being faced by the villagers.”

He said that the AKAM programme was being held here “to showcase Kaho as the first village of India and also to bring into public domain the significance of Kaho village in the context of India and China.”

DIPR Deputy Director Onyok Pertin described the villagers as “the sentinels of the country, along with the security forces guarding the borders,” and said that more such programmes will be held in the future also “to build a strong bridge between the government and the people in the border areas.”

Kibithoo and Walong CO Taba Milka said, “Such a programme will enthuse the villagers and encourage them to work hard in conjunction with the state government agencies.”

Khrowti and Bara Kundan GB Unchen Meyor and Meyor Welfare Society spokesperson TT Meyor appealed to the DIPR to impress upon the state government to address the plethora of problems being faced by the people living along the India-China border.

Earlier, the eldest man of Kaho village, Pesa Meyor hoisted the national flag. On behalf of the DIPR, Bosai presented a national flag to Meyor to instil a sense of patriotism and love for the country among the villagers.

Bosai and Pertin also presented gifts, including sweets and publicity materials like coffee table books and the latest copies of the weekly newspapers published by the DIPR, to the GBs, panchayat leaders, dance troupes and students.

Patriotic films were also screened as part of the programme. Meyor folkdance and Miju Mishmi modern dance performances enthralled the gathering.

Situated 40 kms from Walong, Kaho is the first village of India. China is only 10 kms from here.

Kaho village is inhabited by the Meyor tribe. The total population of the Meyor tribe spread across Kibithu and Walong circles is only about 900. (DIPR)