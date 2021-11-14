Morality play ‘Dr Faustus’ enacted at DNGC

The fourth semester English major students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) enacted the morality play, ‘The Tragical History of the Life and Death of Doctor Faustus’, at the college here on Tuesday.

The students were divided into five groups, and each group enacted one act of the play during the three-hour-long performance.

DNGC English HoD Dr Eli Doye expressed appreciation for the students “for their enactments and dedication to be prepared for the play,” while DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan lauded the English department for its “student-centric activities from time to time” and encouraged other departments as well to take up such activities.

The play was coordinated by Assistant Professor Nending Ommo, who expressed contentment over “the shrewd preparedness and dedication to the task assigned to the students.”

Besides all the faculty members of the English department, Hindi Associate Professor Dr Taro Sindik witnessed the play.