If I had been Vikram Batra

Kr. Shreesh Shiji Kumar

Cl-X, VKV Nirjuli

I would protect my nation just as he did

Not as in a return of Param Vir Chakra

But as my duty for the country

I do it not for fame or for name

But for my people who shouldn’t sleep in flame

I would be proud to even die if that prevails

Because some goals are so worthy it’s glorious to fail

I would be holding a gun and not a cape

As not all superheroes wear capes

I will have only one regret in my duty

That I have only one life to serve my country

Some men don’t need umbrellas

They don’t even fear the bullets passing their heads

What in comparison is snow and rain

If that man can’t even catch a cold in vain

Some want to enjoy their freedom

But only a mere few bother to defend that freedom

Our flags fly high not because the wind moves it

It flies high with the sacrificing breath of each soldier who died protecting it

They devote their hearts and souls for their country

Leaving their family and loved ones behind for the motive

How much do we know about who are protecting us?

How much do we value their devotion?