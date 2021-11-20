Modern rail-linked grain silo formally inaugurated in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 19 (PTI) A modern rail-linked grain silo was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey at Changsari in Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district on Friday.

Silos are structures used for storing bulk materials like grains and other products.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is a Central government initiative to build such a silo in Assam for the storage of 50,000 MT food grains, a PIB release said.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) silo facility at Changsari has been developed on an area of 5.91 acres and it consists of four main storage silo bins of 12,500 MT capacity each, an official said.

A conventional FCI godown had been in operation at Changsari with a total site area of 66.8 acres and a capacity of 62,640 MT.

The conventional depot is connected with a railway siding within the premises.

Considering the storage gap at the location and availability of the existing site and Railway connectivity, the development of a modern storage silo was proposed at Changsari.

The silo project of 50,000 MT capacity was tendered on Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis on FCI land, which was formally opened by the Union minister on Friday.

The project is already operational and the total stock of wheat in the silo as of date is 11,476 MT, the FCI official said.

Choubey further said the Centre is working closely with the state government to give every possible assistance regarding food supply and distribution, the PIB release said.

He added that 10 lakh metric tonne (LMT) food grains (paddy) will be procured in Assam in this KMS (Kharif Marketing Season) 2021-22.

Assam Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das, in his speech said, Rs 1,940 per quintal will be paid to each farmer for the purchase of food grains in Assam.

Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja, also present on the occasion, said such a food storage facility in her constituency will help in food preservation and also create more job opportunities in the area.