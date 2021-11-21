Soldiers should be prepared for any eventuality on the borders: Gov

MIAO, 20 Nov: “Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders,” Governor BD Mishra said here in Changlang district on Friday.

Attending a sainik sammelan at the company operational base of the 14th battalion of the Rajput Regiment here, the governor, who had participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak war with the 14 Rajput as company commander, lauded the élan and proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers.

He advised the officers and men to maintain discipline, train hard and build up bonhomie with the civil population wheresoever they are posted.

“The apex political leadership of the country is highly concerned about the wellbeing of the security personnel. If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we wouldn’t have had any reverses against China in the 1962 Sino-Indian war. Now the field equations are changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world,” Mishra said.

Commanding Officer Col Vivek Anand briefed the governor on his role and area of responsibility, and the unit’s mission.

As a token of love for the troops, the governor contributed for a ‘bara khana’ on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)