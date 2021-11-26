CM asks DCs to ensure judicious fund use, timely completion of projects

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the deputy commissioners of the state to ensure judicious use of funds and timely completion of the projects in their respective districts.

Chairing the monthly e-Pragati review meeting in the virtual mode with the DCs across the state on Tuesday, Khandu cited the example of two road projects in East Kameng district which are languishing for decades.

“The 81-km Seppa-Chayang Tajo and 13-km Pakke-Bameng road in East Kameng are mired in controversies and yet to be completed, causing immeasurable hardship to the local residents. Had the authorities of the district administration during that time taken ownership of the roads, the scenario would have been different,” the CM, who recently visited the district, said.

Khandu reiterated the importance of the institution of deputy commissioner and said that all developmental projects in the districts depend upon them.

“We in the government approve and sanction funds for projects of public interest. But it is the duty of the deputy commissioners to take the projects to a logical conclusion on time. Government’s objective is to make available the benefits of the projects to the people as soon as possible, but it is the deputy commissioners who are responsible to do so,” he said.

Stating that the work season in the state has just begun, he directed the DCs to list out all projects in their respective districts and start monitoring them personally.

“Make surprise visits. Go to the ground. Monitor at every stage. All things will fall in line,” he suggested.

Khandu further urged the DCs to create their Twitter handles and upload the progress of all projects under their respective jurisdictions.

“I want to see the DCs working. Keep everybody updated with the progress of projects under you,” he advised.

Five important projects and schemes were reviewed during the meeting. These were the status of the hydropower projects in the state, including the Subansiri Lower HEP (NHPC), the New Melling HEP (NEEPCO) and the Nafra and Kurung HEPs (NEEPCO); the comprehensive scheme for transmission and distribution of power; the North East Gas Grid; installation of 4G towers; the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana and the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana. (CM’s PR Cell)