Gov extends IDPD greetings

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state, especially to the differently-abled persons, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the annual observance of the IDPD in 1992, with the aim of promoting and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

In his message, the governor expressed hope that the celebration of the day would promote awareness and understanding of disability issues and limitations and mobilize mass support for empowering the differently-abled persons to cope with their handicaps and face challenges with hope and confidence.

“On this momentous day, let us identify and appreciate the abilities of the differently-abled persons,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)