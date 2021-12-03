Diagnostic, fitment camp organized

NAMSAI, 2 Dec: As many as 120 persons, including children and senior citizens, from all the circles of Namsai district benefitted from a two-day ‘Diagnostic-cum-fitment camp’ organized by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disability, in collaboration with the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here, recently.

During the programme, which was aimed at providing free-of-cost hearing aids to persons with hearing disability, World Education Mission president Ashwani Lochan announced “a 100 percent scholarship to divyangjan students to pursue their education at the AUS.”

Social welfare officer Prasenjit Majumdar informed that, according to statistics, Arunachal Pradesh accounts for 0.4 percent of population with hearing disability. He also spoke about “availing disability certificate to avail various courses and clinical services under various schemes of the government of India.”