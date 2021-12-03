NERIST an important institute of NE: Gov

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Terming the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) a very important technical institution of the Northeast region, Governor BD Mishra said that “the benchmark it attains will be the technical touchstone of our future progress.”

Chairing a meeting of the NERIST Society virtually on Thursday, Mishra said that “proper administrative management, good teaching, quality education and all India level researches and concept papers should be the hallmark of NERIST.”

He advised the institute’s faculty members to motivate the students to understand and make them receptive to the knowledge imparted to them. “The students must develop scientific temper, humanism and spirit of inquiry and reforms,” he said.

The governor, who is the president of the NERIST Society, said that the students of the NERIST must be disciplined, practice positive hobbies, and shun violence and vandalism.

Among others, Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, AICTE representative Dr Uday Shanker Dixit, Higher & Technical Education Director Olik Jongkey and NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav attended the meeting.

Earlier, the governor virtually inaugurated the central workshop and the VIP guesthouse of the NERIST. (Raj Bhavan)