ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Laa Tukum, representing India, entered into the pre-quarterfinals of the Bangladesh International Challenge Badminton Tournament on 2 December.

Tukum defeated Vikash Prabhu 21-13, 22-24 and 21-10 in the second round. He will play against Samuel Lee from Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals on 3 December.

If he wins, he will play the quarterfinal match in the evening on the same day, informed Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago.