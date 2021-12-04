Gov and wife interact with motorcyclists

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and his wife Neelam Misra interacted with members of the Arunachal Bullet Club on Friday.

The club’s members called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, following the motorcycle ride by female riders Rinu Riba and Rakhe Yagam across eight northern and western states of the country.

Riba and Yagam had started their journey from Itanagar on 18 October, and rode through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, before returning to Itanagar on 22 November.

During their month-long ride, the duo stopped at various villages and schools and conveyed goodwill on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

They enlightened the people against racism and spread the message of women’s and youth’s empowerment and promotion of tourism.

Sharing their experience, the riders said that mainland Indians, especially those in the rural areas, have very little knowledge about the Northeast, and that in certain places people asked them whether they were Japanese or Chinese.

The governor and his wife lauded the spirit and zeal of the young women, and praised them for spreading goodwill on behalf of Arunachal’s people during their tour. (Raj Bhavan)