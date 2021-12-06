Mourinho’s Roma loses 3-0 to former team Inter Milan

Milan, Dec 5 (AP) Roma coach Jos Mourinho had a nightmare match against his former team as the capital side lost 3-0 at home to Inter Milan in Serie A.

Hakan alhanoglu, former Roma forward Edin D eko, and Denzel Dumfries scored in the first half. It was the first time in Mourinho’s career that one of his teams was 3-0 down at halftime.

Mourinho answered only one question from journalists in his news conference.

“I apologize again for not responding to other questions. I’m just going to say what I think,” Mourinho said.

“Inter is better than us on a good day, they finished with 29 points more than us last year and also this year they’re better.

“On a good day it would have been a difficult match, but today it was even harder because of absentees.”

Inter moved to second in Serie A, a point behind AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Salernitana 2-0 to move to the top of the league. Napoli dropped to third, two points below Milan, after losing to fourth-placed Atalanta 3-2.

Roma remained fifth.

Mourinho steered Inter to the treble of Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League success in 2010. He took over at Roma in the offseason but has had mixed results. Roma has lost four of its past six league matches.

Inter opened the scoring when alhanoglu curled in directly from the corner flag. The lead was doubled in the 24th minute. alhanoglu cut inside from the left and pulled the ball back for D eko to sweep into the top left corner. D eko didn’t celebrate against the club he left in the offseason.

The Nerazzurri had the result virtually wrapped up by halftime. Alessandro Bastoni whipped in a cross from the left for a diving header from Dumfries at the back post.