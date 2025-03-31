HU faculty members apprise APPEIRC of issues, allege discrimination

[ Bengia Ajum ]

JULLANG, 30 Mar: The faculty members of Himalayan University (HU) here apprised the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institution Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) of several burning issues confronting them, during a visit by the commission to the university on Friday and Saturday.

The 11-member committee, comprising experts in their respective subjects, visited various departments of HU and interacted with the staffers, including the faculty members. The visit was made after several complaints about private universities in the state failing to follow the UGC guidelines were made.

One of the most pertinent issues raised by the faculty members was salary discrimination. They informed the visiting APPEIRC team that the university authorities discriminate among staffers, including faculty members, while paying salaries. “There is a significant salary gap between tribal and non-tribal employees in HU. The tribal employees with NET and PhD degrees earn lesser amount than non-tribals recruited in the university as assistant professors or professors,” the faculty members informed.

Further, they alleged that employees, be they tribal or non-tribal,who earn PhD degrees from RGU are paid less salary than the non-APST employees who have a degree from mainland India.

The faculty members also raised concern over discrimination made while paying house rent allowance, travelling allowance, provident fund, and DA, and alleged that only a few employees get such benefits and local tribal faculty members are deprived of such benefits. They also alleged that there are arbitrary delays in disbursement of salaries.

“Such discrimination contravenes the fundamental rights enshrined the Constitution of India, Article 14 (Right to Equality), Article 21 (Right against Exploitation), and the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. Furthermore, it undermines the guidelines framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC),” the faculty members added.

Meanwhile, a member of the APPEIRC team said that the commission has advised the HU authorities to address the issues raised by the faculty members, and suggested that they find a practical solution while considering everyone’s interests.

He said also that most private colleges and universities have the same salary issues, and that the commission is pressuring them to address them properly.

The 11-member APPEIRC committee included Dr Limo Ete, Prof Nani Bath, Dr Tao Kaki, Prof Sumpam Tanjang, Dr Topi Basar, Dr Mizum Nyodu, Ibom Ete, Lokam Sikap, Getu Yoka, and Chiken Riba.