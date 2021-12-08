DCM inaugurates Namchik micro hydel projects

MANMAO, 7 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister and Hydropower Minister (in-charge) Chowna Mein on Tuesday dedicated the Namchik Phase-I MHS (2×250 kw) and Phase-II MHS (2×150 kw) to the people of Changlang district, in the presence of RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, advisor to power department Balo Raja, advisor to tourism department Laisam Simai, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and Hydropower CE (Eastern Zone) Along Ketan.

Later, attending a public meeting, Mein said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to harness the state’s hydropower resources by developing large and small hydroelectric projects.

“The power generated by this micro hydel project will benefit the people of two administrative headquarters, Manmao and Renuk, and their nearby villages,” he said.

Responding to memorandums submitted by the villagers, the DCM assured to take up the issues with the departments concerned.

Ngandam urged the people to surrender their guns under the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan to conserve the rich flora and fauna of the state.

Earlier, Ngandam, accompanied by Mein, inaugurated the PMGSY road from the Manmao-Changlang road to Manmao village. (DCM’s PR Cell)