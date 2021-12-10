JNFC Kamba to lock horns with Darka FC in WSDFA football final

AALO, 9 Dec: JNFC Kamba outclassed Tadin FC and host Darka FC defeated M Memo FC to enter the final of the football tournament organized by the West Siang District Football Association.

In the semifinal match played at the general ground, JNFC Kamba defeated Tadin FC via tiebreakers after both the teams ended goalless in stipulated time.

In the other semifinal match, host Darka FC defeated M Memo FC by a narrow margin 1-0.

Host Darka FC and JNFC Kamba will go for the title clash at General Ground, Darka village on 11 December.