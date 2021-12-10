District-level quiz competition for students held

SAGALEE, 9 Dec: Papum Pare district-level quiz competition for students was organized at the Government M E School here on Thursday.

Class-VIII students of Govt. Res. School, Sarkhahappa, Taw Natung and Techi Tupum got the first position.

Class VIII students of Govt. M E School, Ompuli, Nabam Yaning and Ngurang Gama stood second, while class VII student Techi Sungida and class VIII student Sangha Ana of Govt. M E School, Sagalee Town bagged third position.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Papum Pare DDSE T.T Tara highlighted the importance of the participation of students in literary competitive activities to enhance their hidden talents. He also encouraged the student community to be sincere and hard working towards their studies under the guidance of teachers and parents. (DIPRO)