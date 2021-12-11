URPF Trust felicitates AYANG chief  Aini Taloh

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 10 Dec: Founder chairperson of voluntary blood donation organization– AYANG, Aini Taloh, was felicitated along with other personalities by the Utkal Rakhyak Paribar Foundation Trust, Odisha in recognition for her noble work and social activities during Covid -19.

In her address, Taloh appreciated the blood donors all across the country “for being lifesavers in the truest sense of the term.”

Taloh herself donates blood every three months, and so far donated blood 33 times.

Aini Taloh is also one of the vice presidents of the Federation of Blood Donor Organizations of India (FBDOI).