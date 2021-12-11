DC inspects Lelek block point

ROTTUNG, 10 Dec: Siang deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng visited Lelek block point here along with a monitoring team of ABK and Siang district unit of AdiSU on Friday.

While interacting with the team, PWD highway division EE Dabe Perme assured that the existing alternate road will be corrected for double lane. The EE informed that DPR of alternate new road will be submitted on 18 December for double lane while DPR for NH-13 will be submitted by 20 December.

DC Atul Tayeng instructed the EE to widen the alternate road within two weeks and ensure that it has a carrying capacity of 8 tons to ensure delivery of essential items to the district.

He also inspected the on-going construction of the tourist lodge at Kekar Monying. (DIPRO)