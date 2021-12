The BJP’s West Kameng district unit organized a cleanliness drive on the occasion of ‘Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi’ at Gontse Rabgey Ling Monastery, Bomdila, West Kameng district on 12 December. Singchung ZPM Rekha Marphew and religious leader Geshe Tenzin Serap also joined the BJP workers in cleaning the monastery premises.