Make APWB more effective

When the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB) was created a few years ago it gave massive hope to the community which for long had lived in utter poverty. There was hope that the board would work for the upliftment of the long-suffering community. It was expected to work as a springboard for the community. But it seems that the APWB is failing to live up to the expectations.

The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has alleged that the board is failing to live up to the expectations of the community. They have alleged that due to poor representation of the community in the board, the APWB is failing to meet the needs of the Puroik people. The concern raised by the APWS is valid and the government should give a patient hearing to them.

Their main demand for appointing a senior and qualified person from the Puroik tribe as chairperson of the Board is genuine. Making an IAS officer hailing from mainland India who comes to the state for a short posting as chairperson will not serve the purpose. They will not be aware of the harsh ground realities affecting the community. The members of the Puroik community, especially those who are educated and qualified, should be given a prominent role in the APWB. Let them play the role of a leader so that they can lead the community in the right direction.