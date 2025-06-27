Home minister’s assurance

After protests by some Assam-based organizations seeking speedy justice in the Probash Doley murder case, Home Minister Mama Natung stated that the investigation into the murder of the 22-year-old is being carried out “in depth and at the highest level.”

His statement comes at a time when tensions are flaring up in Assam after the violent murder of Doley, who was working as a labourer in Itanagar.

Natung has appealed for the maintenance of peace and brotherhood and urged Assam-based Mising organizations not to enforce road blockades against Arunachali commuters.

He also assured that compensation would be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, in accordance with government norms, and urged the people to ignore rumours, as the police are carrying out their work.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, along with the Mising Mimag Kebang and Takam Mising Mime Kebang, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure justice for Doley and compensation for his bereaved family.

The police arrested one Tai John (26) within four hours of the crime, and the minister assured that there would be no lapses in the police investigation of the case.

The murder has shocked the people of Arunachal. Like thousands of others from his state, Doley had come to Arunachal in search of employment. He found work in the construction sector, which is heavily reliant on migrant workers from neighbouring Assam. The state must not only speed up the investigation process but also ensure that workers do not feel unsafe while working in Arunachal. All necessary safety measures must be put in place.