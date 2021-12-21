CM assures of measures to protect Siang’s banks from flood, erosion

PASIGHAT, 20 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured to initiate measures to protect the Siang river’s banks from erosion and flood.

“It is important that the flow of the Siang river is kept in control to prevent loss of properties and damages to agriculture fields,” Khandu said, and expressed keenness to discuss the matter with the local community.

Khandu was addressing the inaugural function of the Siang River Festival -the Siang chapter of the Brahmaputra Utsav – here in East Siang district on Monday.

He said that the festival would go a long way in spreading awareness on river rejuvenation and conservation. He also said that the festival is an opportunity to showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage of the local tribes and to promote ecotourism activities in the region.

Earlier, the CM attended a traditional Adi puja made in reverence to the Siang river. Later, he visited the stalls put up by various SHGs and departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein advocated protection of catchment areas, saying that “it is one of the key measures for river rejuvenation and conservation efforts.”

“We must work together to combat river pollution, especially plastic menace endangering aquatic life. The effects of climate change has done considerable damage to our rivers and hence, we must join together to save our pristine rivers,” Mein said.

Paying tributes to the freedom fighters, he said that the contributions of many unsung freedom fighters from the state must be given due recognition.

The ongoing research and documentation process to identify the unsung heroes of the state is a step in that direction, Mein said.

“The jal shakti ministry is celebrating river festivals throughout the country for river rejuvenation, and the Brahmaputra Board will take real action to reduce soil erosion by adopting appropriate projects being offered by experts,” said Brahmaputra Board Chairperson Rajiv Yadav.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong said that riverbank erosion is a burning issue “which can be slowed down and controlled by adopting appropriate measures.”

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh also spoke.

The two-day event is being organized by the state government in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Board.

The main objective of the festival is to generate awareness on river cleaning, rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting, tourism development, etc. It is being celebrated with the theme ‘River rejuvenation, freedom struggle and ecotourism’.

Cultural presentations by folk artistes from various northeastern states under the NE Zone Cultural Centre were the highlights of the event. (CM’s PR Cell & DIPRO)