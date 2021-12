CHAMELIANG, 21 Dec: Personnel of the Dao division, under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps reconstructed two toilets and put in place proper water supply at the government middle school here in Anjaw district on Tuesday.

The army also assisted the district’s education department in conducting an NSS camp at the school, prepared a new volleyball ground, and gifted volleyball equipment to the school, a release from the Kohima-based defence PRO informed.