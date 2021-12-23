ICR DC gives emphasis on monitoring

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Itanagar Capital Region ((CR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Wednesday urged all the concerned officials to constantly monitor and update the status of schemes and projects in the official website of the district administration.

During a meeting with the all stakeholders regarding the status of schemes and projects under district e-Pragati, the DC asked the HoDs to prepare details of every project and also to highlight shortcomings or grievances, if any, and to present the same in the next meeting. (DIPRO)