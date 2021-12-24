APWWS expresses concern over discharge of accused in Techi Meena murder case

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed serious concern over the recent news regarding the discharge of Chumi Taya, one of the accused in the brutal murder of late Techi Meena Lishi and her unborn child.

In a statement on Thursday, the APWWS said that “the news has sent a wave of sadness not only to her family but to entire Arunachal Pradesh whose hope was on the system to deliver justice to late Techi Meena and her unborn child.”

“As mother NGO, we are indeed deeply pained by the discharge of Chumi Taya at this stage where wound has not yet healed. The honourable court discharged her, citing there is no material evidence against her. The entire people of Arunachal Pradesh know who the ultimate beneficiary of this double murder is. The APWWS stands with the victim’s family at this difficult period of their life,” the statement read.