Union questions SIC’s commitment to resolve Seppa-C’Tajo road scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Alleging that the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the vigilance department is making arrests in a “pick and choose manner,” the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) has questioned “the SIC’s credibility in the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road scam.”

The AEKDSU demanded to know why the SIC is not arresting

the remaining accused persons involved in the multi-crore scam.

“We are demanding that all the accused involved in the scam should be arrested immediately. The law is for everyone. Why is the SIC arresting in pick and choose manner? Why is the principal contractor, Gammon India Pvt Ltd, being spared?” AEKDSU president Chakang Yangda said in a press conference here on Thursday.

Urging the SIC to expedite the investigation, Yangda sought to know the current status of the investigation into the scam.

While welcoming Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s announcement of an additional Rs 20 crores for the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road, the union urged the state government to “come out with clarity on the status of the balance amount of Rs 21 crores.”

“We would like the authority or the government to give a clear picture on the balance amount of Rs 21 crores. Where is the mentioned amount parked?” Yangda said, claiming that the implementing agency, the PWD, “is unable to tell the fate of the balance amount.”

The AEKDSU also said that there are some sub-contractors who are yet to be paid. “If the department starts paying debts from the Rs 20 crores, how would this project be completed?” it demanded to know.

The union also sought donations from the district’s legislators concerned for early completion of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road.

“Each legislator should contribute their share for early completion of the road,” Yangda said, adding that the legislators concerned “should take ownership of the project in their respective constituencies.”

The Seppa-Chayang Tajo road passes through three assembly constituencies – East Seppa, Bameng and Chayang Tajo.

Without taking names, the AEDKSU ridiculed several Nyishi community-based organizations for ignoring the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road issue.

AEKDSU general secretary Pritom Yangfo informed that, though Rs 150 crores have been exhausted on the 83-kilometre stretch, “no proper execution has been done so far.” He further said that the SIC “is dilly-dallying the investigation.”

On being contacted, SIC SP Hemant Tiwari denied the allegation of going soft on the other alleged accused. “The SIC strongly refutes any allegations of going soft on investigation, picking and choosing the individuals for arrest,” he said.

“We request all the stakeholders to cooperate with us, so that the entire scam can be unearthed and justice can be delivered,” Tiwari added.

“The SIC is investigating this matter professionally and thoroughly. There are many more individuals (government servants, concessionaires and private individuals) whose roles are under the scanner in this case. But arrests cannot be effected merely on suspicion. We are in the process of collecting sound evidence,” he stated.

The SP further said: “As everyone is aware, the work of this road started in 2008-09 and has been continuing ever since then. It involves a lot of paper trail, accounts trail, etc.”

“As per the requirements of the investigation, more arrests will be effected, following due process of law,” the SP said.

The SIC conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of misappropriation of funds by Gammon India Ltd in the construction of the road, and registered the matter as a regular case [u/s 120 (b)/420/465/471/409 IPC, r/w Section 13 (1) HO (d) & 13 (2) PC Act, 1988].

The SIC has so far arrested four persons: a superintendent engineer, two executive engineers and a supporting staffer of a firm, in connection with the scam.