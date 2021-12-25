CM reviews Covid situation amid Omicron threat, advocates caution during Xmas

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday reviewed the pandemic situation in the state amid the threat of the Omicron variant.

The need for strict health surveillance and response preparedness were discussed in detail at the meeting, officials said.

Khandu instructed the government departments, especially the health department, to continue to be alert, attentive and responsive to all the challenges coming forth.

He urged the people to follow the Covid guidelines during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“I urge the people to steadfastly maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour. Stay masked, avoid crowds, prefer open spaces, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene and get vaccinated,” he said.

“Arunachal Pradesh is doing well so far. The number of active cases as on today (Friday) is 18, with only two patients hospitalized. No Covid death has been recorded since 8 October,” he added.

The health department informed the chief minister that the state at present has 1,000 oxygen beds and 60 ICU beds.

Another 94 ICU beds would be added in the coming year, while 150 paediatric intensive care unit beds would also be made available, it told Khandu.

Forty-six oxygen (PSA) plants have been installed in the state, and these cover all the district hospitals, it added.

Senior state government officials, including those of the health department, were present at the meeting. (PTI)