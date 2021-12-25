Union accuses govt officers of deserting Shi-Yomi HQ

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU) on Friday accused government officials and heads of departments (HoD) of Shi-Yomi district of deserting headquarters Tato.

The union claimed that the HoDs and the district administration officials “are more inclined to stay at picturesque Mechukha, which is 50 kilometres away from Tato.”

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, ASYDSU general secretary Jura Diru said, “It’s been three years our district was declared on 9 December, 2018, and

inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Since then, no HoDs stay at Tato, the district headquarters.”

Diru also accused the government of neglecting to provide basic amenities and infrastructural development in Tato.

“The chief minister himself assured that all HoDs would ensure to station at district headquarters, be it temporary, makeshift, or permanent structure. However, just after three months of district declaration, all HoDs deserted the district headquarters and made Mechukha as base camp,” Diru claimed.

He said that the inspection bungalow (IB) in Tato had been turned into temporary offices for the DC and the SP but neither of them attended the office for long.

“They stayed only for three months. After that they are operating from Mechukha. No HoDs incline to stay at Tato; rather, they all are staying at Mechukha. Entire HoDs are making Mechukha as base camp,” he added.

The union also demanded “early clearance” of the road that connects to the police station, the primary health centre, the IB and several residential areas.

It also asked the DC and the SP to “vacate the Tato IB as they do not stay physically.”

The union further demanded immediate installation of internet facilities and improvement of electricity supply.

“We were delighted when we got a separate district with expectation that all official procedures of acquiring basic documents would be easier. However, with this new deputy commissioner, the process is even slower,” the union alleged.

“The deputy commissioner always stays out of station. Whenever we visit his office, it is found bolted. He never visited Tato twice a week,” the union said, adding that the DC “made false statement in media, claiming he visits Tato twice a week.”

The ASYDSU stated that all the people of Tato want the DC to be stationed at the district headquarters.