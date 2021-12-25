Ruksin admin opens temporary ILP counters

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Dec: In view of the Dangoriya Baba Puja, the local administration here in East Siang district on Friday opened counters to issue temporary inner line permits (ILP) to the visitors and devotees.

Four temporary counters have been set up at the Ruksin entry gate and the Ruksin general ground adjoining the ADC office here.

ILPs will be issued from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, said ADC Tajing Jonnom.

The Dangoria Puja is held every year at the historic Dangoriya Mandir near Raneghat, on the right bank of the Siang river here. Many devotees from the state and outside throng Pasighat to participate in the puja and take the holy dip in the Siang.

This year the puja will be held on Saturday.