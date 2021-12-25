Gov, CM convey Xmas greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

“The auspicious occasion of Christmas inspires all to lead the life of compassion, piety and justice. The true spirit of Christmas kindles us to help those in need and give hope to those in despair. I wish that the occasion instils the spirit of kindness in every individual and community,” the governor said in his message.

The chief minister in his message stated that Christmas is a festival that spreads the message of love, harmony and peace beyond boundaries and religious affinities, and called upon all, irrespective of religious affiliations, to “remember all who, in their own ways and capacities, make the world a better place to live in but are least thanked.”

“This Christmas, let us bring joy to others with an act of kindness,” he said.

The governor and the chief minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of Good Governance Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)