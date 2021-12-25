Sr officials of Employment Exchange suspended in Assam over job fairs

Guwahati, Dec 24 (PTI) The Assam Government on Friday suspended the Joint Director and Assistant Director of the District Employment Exchange, Guwahati for alleged mismanagement in job fairs, just hours after the minister concerned assured the Assembly of enquiry into any lapse.

Job fairs inviting private companies were organised on Thursday under the initiative of the government across the state that witnessed ‘massive mismanagement’ with thousands of youths thronging the venues.

“As reported in various sections of media, Government of Assam has taken serious cognizance of the mismanagement of job fairs held in various districts of Assam on December 23,” the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department said in a statement.

As per the direction of the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Guwahati-based District Employment Exchange’s Joint Director T Doungel and Assistant Director Lipika Datta have been suspended, it added.

The statement said that the duo have been placed under suspension for “improper planning, mismanagement and gross negligence of duty”.

Earlier during the day, Patowary assured the Assam Assembly of conducting an enquiry into the alleged short fallings or lapses on part of the government in the matter.

Congress legislator Rakibul Hussain raised the issue regarding holding of employment fairs in different parts of the state on Thursday.

He read out headlines from different Assamese newspapers in the House alleging irregularities in organising the fairs and harassment to the job aspirants.

Hussain asked for a government statement on the issue, replying to which Patowary said he was aware that there were some problems due to the large number of participants.

“These melas (fairs) are routine matters. Private companies are invited to participate and the government acts only as a facilitator,” the minister said.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi also expressed concern over media reports on unruly scenes at the fairs and asked the government to work with sincerity for securing the future of the unemployed youths of the state.

Holding a press conference later, another opposition party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) demanded resignation of Patowary for “cheating and insulting” the unemployed youths of the state.

“There is no need to organise job fairs for private companies, which anyway hire people through their processes. Giving a wrong impression, the government gave huge contracts to event management companies to hold the job fairs,” AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.