Stricter measures needed against drug peddling

Yet again a policeman has been arrested for alleged drug peddling. The Naharlagun police on Wednesday arrested four people, including an IRBn constable, for their alleged involvement in drug peddling. In recent years, many police personnel have been arrested for being involved in drug trafficking in the state. The police are supposed to maintain law and take action against drug peddlers. But an increasingly greater number of police personnel have been found to be involved in the drug business.

Many of them are drug addicts. The police department has been making efforts to encourage drug addicts to come forward and go for rehabilitation. The effort is appreciated, but it seems that more drastic effort is needed to control the malaise that is hurting the image of the police department. More stringent method should be applied against drug addicts and peddlers working in the police department. Today, drug addiction is destroying the lives of many youths across the state. It is the biggest threat to the future of the state. There should not be any kind of compromise with drug peddlers. The pressure against peddlers should be continued relentlessly. The state police should develop better coordination with the Assam Police as most of the drugs make their way into the state from the neighbouring state.