Xmas celebrated in East Siang with fanfare

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Dec: Christmas was celebrated with great fanfare by various churches in East Siang district on Saturday.

It was celebrated at the Mirbuk Baptist church and various other churches here and in Mebo, Ruksin, Yagrung, Bilat and Sille-Oyan circles by organizing congregational prayers and discourses on the Bible.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, who joined the celebration at the churches here, conveyed the message of love, peace and unity for overall development of the society.

At the Ngorlung Baptist church in Ruskin, local MLA Ninong Ering urged the believers to be “perfect disciples, help each other in times of need, and work for the welfare of all sections of people.”

Ering exhorted the youths to shoulder the responsibility of bringing back the misguided on the right path.