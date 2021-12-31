Tezu FOB organizes ICOP on AKAM

TEZU, 30 Dec: The Tezu unit of the Field Outreach Bureau (FOB) organized an ‘integrated communication and outreach programme (ICOP)’ on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, GSS teacher Kalyani Brahma said that, due to lack of proper documentation, the heroic deeds of the freedom fighters and their contributions in the freedom struggle remained unknown.

“There are many unsung heroes from the Northeast who fought against the British bravely and sacrificed their lives,” she said, mentioning the names of Kanaklata Barua, Rani Gaidinliu, Major Paona Brajabashi, Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Haipou Jadonang, U Tirot Sing Syiemlieh, Moji Riba, Gopinath Bordoloi, U Kiang Nangbah and Tongan Sangma.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, she highlighted the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like Kengki Megu, Jongkeng Pertin, Toye Lego and Onge Dele of undivided Siang district and Taji Dele from the Idu Mishmi tribe of Elope village in present-day Dibang Valley district.

GSS Headmaster DK Nath and Tezu FOB Head P Sonowal also spoke.