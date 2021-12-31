IMC discusses proposals in business meeting

ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in a business meeting at its commissioner’s office on Thursday discussed various proposals to be submitted to the government for better functioning of the IMC and for the wellbeing of the people of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The IMC stressed on the need for proper coordination between the local legislators, the ICR administration and the capital police “for efficient functionality.”

The IMC also proposed to take up the matters of “grant of the 15th Finance Commission; provision for two staff buses; acquisition of land for SWM plant near sinking zone, Karsingsa; demarcation of land between ICR and rural areas of Papum Pare district; and de-reserve area from forest reserve in ICR for inclusion under IMC.”

IMC Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the corporation is planning to launch a mobile application for the citizens of the ICR. “The IMC is also determined to safeguard the rivers by discharging only treated water,” he said.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso urged the legal and administrative bodies of the IMC to “join hands and work for the wellbeing of the people.”

Among others, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, ICR DC Talo Potom, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram and corporators attended the meeting.