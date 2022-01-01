Nadra Haapa win Khach Super League Football Tournament

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Nadra Haapa FC (NHFC) defeated Fwlw Swth FC (FSFC) 2-0 in the final to win the Khach Super League Football Tournament at the Neelam general ground in Khach in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Likha Nega and Neelam Nikil scored a goal each for the winning team.

Neelam Nikil and Likha Nega (of NHFC) were awarded the best player and the highest scorer prizes of the tournament.

Neelam Aku of FSFC was declared the best goalkeeper, while Neelam Tare of Nyom Tappo FC was declared the emerging player of the tournament.

IT&E-Commerce Chairman Doni Nich and Samagra Shiksha:ISSE Deputy SPD Neelam Tan spoke at the closing ceremony.

Former ANSU leader Lishi Tath, social worker Taba Nagu and Lower Subansiri district BJP president Likha Togu, among others, were present on the occasion.