Outgoing DC calls for maintaining Silluk’s status as cleanest village

SILLUK, 2 Jan: Outgoing East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh appealed to the residents of Silluk village to maintain Silluk’s status as the ‘cleanest village’ and ‘zero-waste village’ with the same team spirit, unity and enthusiasm, before leaving for her new place of posting in Delhi.

Attending a farewell programme for the DC organized by the villagers of Silluk, former East Siang DDSE Jongge Yirang thanked the outgoing DC for supporting and motivating the villagers for all-round development of Silluk.

He said that “Silluk was able to achieve the feat of cleanest village of East Siang district and the first zero-waste village of Arunachal Pradesh with the constant support and motivation of Dr Singh.”

The Sillukian Welfare Kebang, Team Swacch Silluk Abhiyan and the Lukne Village Organization presented mementos to the outgoing DC and her family.

Later, Dr Singh inaugurated the newly constructed Nengkong Resort and Kadang Resort.

“After achieving the feat of cleanest and the zero wastage, tourists are visiting the village in large numbers. In order to manage the flood of tourists, we made the resort and homestays for the visitors at a very reasonable rate,” said the proprietor of Nengkong Resort, Jopung Tayeng Yirang.