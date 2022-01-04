Covid-19 vaccination for 15-18 yrs age group launched in state

Health dept aiming to complete first-dose drive within 10 days

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The health department is planning to complete the first-dose vaccination of those in the 15-18 years age category within the next 10 days.

The department on Monday launched the vaccination campaign for those in this age group across the state, in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India. However, the first day of the campaign witnessed a lukewarm response as only 2 percent of the people turned up to get vaccinated.

East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Namsai and Lower Siang districts saw zero turnout, while 425 and 237 people were vaccinated in West Kameng and Tawang, respectively, followed by 118 in the Itanagar Capital Region and 187 in East Siang.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, state nodal officer for Covid immunization Dr Dimong Padung said: “Within the next 10 days, we will try to complete the first-dose vaccination of this age group. Our teams will visit schools across the state and in coordination with school authorities launch a vaccination drive.”

He informed that, in the 18+ age category, “so far 80 percent population have taken the first dose and 65 percent the second dose.”

“Our vaccine coverage is good and we are hopeful that it helps in the battle against a possible third wave of Covid-19,” he added.

Dr Padung urged the people to continue to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“The third wave might come in big number in the state. The state government is focused on preventing it. I also appeal to whoever has not been vaccinated to please get vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr Padung.

Health Secretary P Parthiban expressed hope that the percentage of vaccination coverage would improve in the days to come. “It’s a beginning. We will improve in coming days,” he said.

“Considering the emerging threat of the Omicron variant, it is necessary that all the youths in the age group of 15-18 years get vaccinated. Hence, I request all the adult population between 15 and 18 years of age to get themselves vaccinated,” Parthiban said.

In Itanagar, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) secretary Swami Vishweshananda launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those in the 15-18 years age group on Monday, in the presence of Dr Padung, DRCHO Dr T Mize and others, at the RKMH here.

The DRCHO informed that both on-the-spot registration and online registration are available for vaccination. He informed that for registration, one may log on to www.cowin.gov.in.

DMO Dr Mandip Perme appealed to the citizens, especially the youths in the eligible age group, to get vaccinated.

In West Siang district, DC Penga Tato launched the Covid-19 (Covaxin) vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years at the general hospital in Aalo, in the presence of DMO Dr Dubom Bagra and District Immunization Officer Dr Tomar Kamki.

The DC urged all the beneficiaries to take the vaccine without any hesitation “as it is tested, safe and gives protection from Covid-19 disease.” He also urged everyone to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The DMO informed that the booster dose (third dose of Covishield) vaccine will be administered to the healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities from 10 January onwards.

In Yazali (Lower Subansiri district), 10 beneficiaries received vaccination at the CHC there on the first day of the vaccination programme.

In Changlang, 28 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covaxin at the district hospital till noon on Monday.

The second-dose Covishield vaccination of those aged 18+ years is also being undertaken simultaneously.

Covaxin was also launched at all the CHCs and PHCs of Changlang district. (With inputs from DIPROs)