One dies in fire accident in Koloriang

KOLORIANG, 3 Jan: One person was charred to death in a fire mishap that occurred here in Kurung Kumey district in the intervening night of 2 and 3 January.

Koloriang Police Station OC Inspector Gejum Basar informed that the fire was so devastating that it burnt down the house and all personal belongings of the family.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Nangram Tache, who was a staffer of the PHED.

After registering a case of unnatural death (No 01/2022 u/s 174 CrPC) at the Koloriang police station and completing all legal formalities, including postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members for the last rites, the OC said.

“Since the matter is under investigation, as of now nothing can be said about the cause of the fire accident,” the OC added.

The DC, the SP and other officers visited the spot and consoled the bereaved family members.